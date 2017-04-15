Leinster MHC: Kilkenny and Dublin into last-four 15 April 2017





Kilkenny and Dublin are the first teams through to this year's Leinster minor hurling championship semi-finals.

Adrian Mullen scored the only goal five minutes into the second half as Kilkenny cruised to a 1-20 to 0-11 victory over Wexford at Nowlan Park. The Cats, who hammered Westmeath in the first round seven days ago, had led by 0-10 to 0-6 at the break.

Dublin finished strongly at Parnell Park to edge out Laois on a 1-11 to 1-8 scoreline. Kevin Desmond and Oisin Bennett exchanged goals in the first half and the sides were level on 1-7 apiece at the end of the third quarter before Sean Currie pointed the hosts to victory.

In Newbridge, Joey Keenaghan's early goal proved decisive as Offaly overcame Kildare by 1-15 to 1-9, while Meath ended Westmeath's interests with an emphatic 2-18 to 0-6 victory in Ashbourne.

Leading by 0-12 to 0-5 at half-time, the Royals pulled away with goals from Nicky Potterton and Mikey Mullen as their hapless opponents could only muster a single point in the second half for the second week in-a-row.