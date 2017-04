The twitter reaction to All-Ireland U21FC semi-finals 15 April 2017





A young fan consoles a dejected Donegal player at the final whistle A young fan consoles a dejected Donegal player at the final whistle

So now we know that the last-ever All-Ireland U21FC final on April 29 will be contested by Dublin and Galway following their respective victories over Donegal and Kerry today.

Galway's win over a crack Kerry team in Ennis was a real turn-up for the books, with odds of 1/7 being available on Gerry Fahy's underdogs before the throw-in.

Kerry seniors last Sunday. Galway u21s today. Showing that commitment to attack, courage and expression brings great rewards #real football — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) April 15, 2017

feelfor Donegal u21 footballers.. shafted by Gaa playing Monday in final and then today..Dublin not very exciting.. lot of handpassing — Peter O'Leary (@poleary7) April 15, 2017

Kerry fight back in the second half but it's Galway who progress to the U21 Final pic.twitter.com/UXpQVkkbhe — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) April 15, 2017

Disappointing performance for @Kerry_Official u21s but fair play to @Galway_GAA.They went for it. a lot of these kerry lads will make it — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) April 15, 2017

2011 in Ennis a Galway U21 team upset a Cork team that drilled Kerry by 22. Now in Ennis again they shock a Kerry side that beat Cork by 16 — Kieran Shannon (@KieranShannon7) April 15, 2017

Galway obviously haven't read to Kerry underage juggernaut script, tearing into them up by nine after ten mins in the u21 sf — Colm Gannon (@ColmGannon) April 15, 2017

@JoeBrolly1993 Drove to Breffni as a neutral. Terrible bagpipes at halftime and youngsters messing on the field were the only entertainment. — Paul Carolan (@paulcarolanchex) April 15, 2017

The full back for @Galway_GAA is having some match. An old style type of full back but a lad that looks natural playing ball too. — Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) April 15, 2017

what a disgraceful sending off for Kerry no9.. why cant we have referees good enough to ref to proper standard #Gaa — Peter O'Leary (@poleary7) April 15, 2017

Proper game of ball this end to end with no shortage of talent #KerryGalway — Declan Byrne (@DeclanByrne4) April 15, 2017

Proper game of ball this end to end with no shortage of talent #KerryGalway — Declan Byrne (@DeclanByrne4) April 15, 2017