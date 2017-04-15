Early onslaught was planned, says McDaid 15 April 2017





Cillian McDaid says it was always Galway's intention to get off to a flying start against Kerry.

The massive underdogs roared into an early 1-7 to 0-1 lead and left the Kingdom with too much to do in the second half as they set up an All-Ireland U21FC final showdown with Dublin on April 29.

"We said if we got a good start playing high intensity and kept it up for the game, we'd have a chance. That was the plan," the man of the match told TG4.

"They got a run on us (at the start of the second half) and took their chances just like we did in the first half. But we settled again and came back."

The wing back said preparations for the final would begin in earnest tomorrow.

"We'll enjoy tonight and have a recovery session tomorrow and then we'll focus again," McDaid added.