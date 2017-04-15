U21FC semi-final: Galway's fast start leaves Kingdom reeling 15 April 2017





Galway 2-14

Kerry 2-10

A dominant first half performance laid the foundations for Galway's surprise victory over 14-man Kerry in this evening's All-Ireland U21FC semi-final at Cusack Park in Ennis.

Boosted by Dessie Conneely's goal after just 22 seconds, the Connacht champions went on to hold a 1-9 to 0-4 at the break before withstanding a third quarter rally by the Kingdom. The Tribesmen will meet Dublin in the last-ever All-Ireland U21FC final on April 29 after Dessie Farrell's charges comfortably accounted for Donegal earlier in the day.

With Cein D'arcy and Peter Cooke driving them on from midfield, Galway scored 1-7 in a blistering opening 10 minutes to leave their much-vaunted opponents shell-shocked. They signalled their intent from the throw-in when D'arcy, Eoin Finnerty, Robert Finnerty and Sean Kelly were involved in the move which culminated in Conneely's early three-pointer.

Cooke, Michael Daly, Robert Finnerty, Kelly and Kieran Molloy followed up with points as Gerry Fahy's charges showed their class. Kerry, who paraded 14 All-Ireland minor winners, could only manage one point from play in the first half from Killian Spillane as the underdogs took an eight-point lead into the break.

Jack O'Connor's men got themselves back in the game with a controversial Matthew O'Sullivan goal within a minute of the restart. When wing forward Matthew Flaherty tagged on a brace of points, the margin was down to two, but that was as close as the Kingdom would get as the winners responded with scores from Cooke, Cillian McDaid and D'arcy to open up a 1-14 to 1-8 lead.

Kerry's problems mounted when midfielder Barry O'Sullivan received a second yellow card in the 48th minute before substitute Colin Brady grabbed Galway's second goal after being set up by Eoin Finnerty.

Jordan Kiely got a goal back for the raging hot favourites, but it was a case of too little, too late on a day when Galway tore up the script.

Scorers - Galway: Peter Cooke 0-5 (3fs), Dessie Conneely and Colin Brady 1-0 each, Michael Daly and Sean Kelly 0-2 each, Cillian McDaid, Cein D’arcy, Kieran Molloy, Paul Mannion, and Robert Finnerty 0-1 each. Kerry: Killian Spillane 0-4 (3fs), Matthew O’Sullivan and Jordan Kiely 1-0 each, Matthew Flaherty and Shane Ryan (1f, 145) 0-2 each, Conor Geaney (f) and Sean O’Shea (f) 0-1 each.

Galway: Ronan O’Beolain; Ruairi Greene, Sean Andy O’Ceallaigh, Liam Kelly; Cillian McDaid, Dylan McHugh, Kieran Molloy; Peter Cooke, Cein D’arcy; Sean Kelly, Michael Daly, Paul Mannion; Robert Finnerty, Eoin Finnerty, Dessie Conneely. Subs: Colin Brady for Paul Mannion (41), Michael Boyle for Robert Finnerty (53), Colm O’Braonain for Cein D’arcy (57), Eric Lee for Cillian McDaid (60).

Kerry: Shane Ryan; Tom Leo O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Brian O’Beaglaoich, Brian O’Seanachain, Gavin White; Andrew Barry, Barry O’Sullivan; Matthew Flaherty, Sean O’Shea, Brandon Barrett; Killian Spillane, Matthew O’Sullivan, Conor Geaney. Subs: Michael Burns for Brandon Barrett (29), Roibeard O Se for Brian O’Seanachain (41), Jordan Kiely for Sean O’Shea (45), Jack Morgan for Gavin White (56), Robert Coffey for Tom Leo O’Sullivan (59).

Ref: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).