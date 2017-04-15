Team news: Brehony in for Tribe

15 April 2017

Galway manager Micheal Donoghue.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

The Galway team to face Limerick in tomorrow's Allianz Hurling League semi-final at the Gaelic Grounds shows one change from that which overcame Waterford in the quarter-final.

Padraig Brehony replaces Paul Killeen at wing forward as the Tribesmen go in search of their first league final appearance since 2010.

Galway (SH v Limerick): Colm Callanan; Adrian Tuohy, John Hanbury, Aidan Harte; Padraig Mannion, Gearoid McInerney, Daithi Burke; Johnny Coen, David Burke; Padraig Brehony, Joe Canning, Joseph Cooney; Conor Whelan, Cathal Mannion, Conor Cooney.




