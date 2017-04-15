U21FC semi-final: dominant Dubs ease into final 15 April 2017





Dublin's Chris Sallier and Donegal's Conor Morrison

Dublin 1-13

Donegal 0-9

Sean McMahon's final quarter goal sealed a surprisingly comfortable victory for Dublin over Donegal in the first of the All-Ireland U21FC semi-finals at Kingspan Breffni Park.

The result was never really in doubt as the four-in-a-row Leinster champions set up a final showdown with either Kerry or Galway. Despite losing dual star Con O'Callaghan to a black card after only four minutes, Dublin led by 0-5 to 0-2 at the interval, and after a brief Donegal rally after the restart, they reasserted control with McMahon's 51st minute strike pushing them eight points clear and ending the game as a contest once and for all.

Dublin midfielder Brian Howard received the TG4 man of the match award, while Aaron Byrne also impressed with four points from play as the Dubs avenged their 2014 All-Ireland MFC semi-final loss to the same opposition in emphatic fashion.

Welcoming back Colm Basquel from injury, Dessie Farrell's men suffered an early setback when O'Callaghan was dismissed for pulling down Conor Morrison just moments after he had opened the scoring. However, the Cuala star's absence wasn't felt as they proceeded to break out of defence at pace and rack up the scores. Midfielder Tom Fox and Glenn O'Reilly extended their lead before Michael Langan opened a wasteful Donegal side's account from a '45'.

O'Reilly, who was twice taken off to be treated for blood injuries, added his second point before Michael Carroll responded at the other end to leave three between them at the end of a disappointing opening half that produced 13 wides (seven for Donegal, six for Dublin).

Declan Bonner's charges resumed with points from Jason McGee and substitute Niall O'Donnell to reduce the deficit to the minimum, but Dublin replied with four on the trot, including two from Aaron Byrne, to lead by 0-8 to 0-4 after 40 minutes.

And it was all over bar the shouting when Cian Murphy teed up McMahon for the only goal inside the final 10 minutes.

Scorers - Dublin: Aaron Byrne 0-4 (0-2f), Sean McMahon 1-0, Glenn O'Reilly 0-2, Cian Murphy 0-2, Chris Sallier 0-1, Darren Byrne 0-1, Tom Fox 0-1, Con O'Callaghan 0-1 (0-1f), A McGowan 0-1. Donegal: Michael Langan 0-4 (0-2f), Niall O'Donnell 0-2, Stephen McBreaty 0-1, Michael Carroll 0-1, Ethan O'Donnell 0-1.

Dublin: Evan Comerford; Darren Byrne, Cillian O'Shea, Eoin Murchan; Con O'Callaghan, Sean McMahon, Cian Murphy; Brian Howard, Andrew Foley; Tom Fox, Aaron Byrne, Glenn O'Reilly; Darren Gavin, Colm Basquel, Dan O'Brien. Subs: Chris Sallier for O'Callaghan (5, black card), Aaron Elliot for Foley (22); Darragh Spillane for Fox (37); Andrew McGowan for O'Reilly (47); Tony O'Sullivan for Sallier (57), Shane Clayton for Basquel (60). O'Sullivan (65), black card.

Donegal: Danny Rodgers; Brendan McCole, Stephen McMenamin, Conor Morrison; Daire O Baoill, Cian Mulligan, Eoghan 'Ban' Gallagher; Jason McGee, Tony McClenaghan; Stephen McBrearty, Mark Coyle, Michael Carroll; Lorcan Connor, Michael Langan, Jamie Brennan. Subs: Conor Doherty for Coyle (15), Niall O'Donnell for McBrearty (24), Ethan O'Donnell for Connor (38), Rory Carr for Mulligan (43), Caolan McGonagle for McClenaghan (49), McBrearty for O Baoill (55).

Ref: James Bermingham (Cork).