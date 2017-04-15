Ulster SHC 'a complete waste of time' 15 April 2017





Antrim's Neil McManus with Joey Holden of Kilkenny.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Antrim's Neil McManus with Joey Holden of Kilkenny.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Neil McManus believes the Ulster senior hurling championship has become meaningless.

Speaking to the Irish Sun ahead of Antrim's bid for a 16th successive title against Armagh in Owenbeg tomorrow, McManus admitted: "The truth is it's not the biggest day of the year for any of the counties in Ulster.

"We're all more focused on our league performances and trying to win promotion. The Lory Meagher, Nicky Rackard and Christy Ring Cups - those are our championships.

"Ulster is existing in name only. It's definitely lost its appeal.

"The Ulster Council have lost interest in it and for those playing in it, interest is waning. At the minute, it's a complete waste of time."

He added: "The Ulster championship started last Saturday and it's over tomorrow - an eight-day championship. It's farcical."