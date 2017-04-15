Team news: Wexford unchanged 15 April 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Davy Fitzgerald has kept faith with the men that defeated Kilkenny for tomorrow's Allianz Hurling League semi-final against Tipperary.

The high-flying Model men return to Nowlan Park, where they beat the Cats for the first time in 60 years a fortnight ago, knowing that victory over the All-Ireland champions will send them through to their first league final since 1993.

Wexford (SH v Tipperary): Mark Fanning; Willie Devereux, Liam Ryan, James Breen; Damien Reck, Matthew O'Hanlon, Diarmuid O'Keeffe; Aidan Nolan, Shaun Murphy; Conor McDonald, David Redmond, Jack O'Connor; Paul Morris, Lee Chin, David Dunne.