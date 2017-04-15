Gibbons and Douglas cut from Mayo squad 15 April 2017





Mayo's Jason Gibbons.

Mayo's Jason Gibbons.

Jason Gibbons and Neil Douglas have been deemed surplus to requirements by Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.

Rochford has been trimming his squad ahead of the championship and, according to the Irish Independent, Gibbons and Douglas along with Eoghan O'Reilly, Ray O'Malley, Michael Hall and Michael Plunkett have been released from duty.

Ballintubber midfielder Gibbons started the Allianz League matches against Roscommon and Dublin, while Douglas has been one of the leading forwards on the club scene with Castlebar Mitchels in recent years.