'Spawell site won't replace Parnell Park' 15 April 2017





John Costello.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. John Costello.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

The Spawell Complex, which was recently acquired by Dublin GAA for a reported €9 million, won't be the site of a new 25,000-capacity stadium.

That's according to local TD John Lahart who has informed residents in the Templeogue area that a new stadium is not envisaged for the controversial 35-acre site. Lahart has been told by Dublin CEO John Costello that a Centre of Excellence has been earmarked for the South Dublin site instead.

"Mr Costello informed me that the GAA hope to develop a cluster of pitches on the site that will act as a training facility for GAA clubs in the area, including St Jude's, Ballyboden St Enda's, Faughs and Templeogue Synge Street," he stated in a bulletin to local residents which was seen by the Irish Independent.

"The main pitch would be capable of hosting local club championship games, with some covered accommodation. The Spawell site will not be a replacement for Parnell Park, nor is it envisaged that Dublin (inter-county) league matches or any matches on that scale would be hosted at this location / venue."