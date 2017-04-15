'Sambo' reveals admiration for Armagh hurlers 15 April 2017





Terence McNaughton has praised the Armagh hurlers ahead of tommorrow's Ulster SHC final.

McNaughton's Antrim charges are red-hot favourites to secure a 16th provincial title on the trot, but he knows they can't take anything for granted against opponents who tested them in their recent Allianz Hurling League Division 2A clash.

"I admire and feel for them," 'Sambo' told the Irish Independent.

"Although it's hard in Antrim, it's twice as hard in Armagh and Tyrone and these places. Anyone who is putting his head above the parapet in these counties promoting hurling I have nothing but the height of respect for them.

"I have the utmost respect for Armagh and what they have done. They have become genuine competitors. I would say we were lucky to get out of Armagh with points that day. Only we brought on a couple of subs that did the business for us, we were in trouble, and that's genuine."

He added: "We will give them all the respect they deserve. Armagh have some great hurlers, some of them are every bit as good as what we have in Antrim."