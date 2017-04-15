Soccer was Ludden's calling 15 April 2017



Galway United defender Marc Ludden doesn’t regret his decision to choose soccer over Gaelic football.

The 27-year-old played Gaelic with Corofin before throwing his lot in with Mervue United as a 16-year-old. Had he stayed with the green and golds, he would almost certainly have added an All-Ireland club medal two years ago to the All-Ireland Feile medal he won with them at U14 level.

"I have grown up with a lot of the lads. I played Gaelic with Corofin and hurling with Sylane,” he told the Irish Daily Mirror..

"I watched them play their semi-final this year against Dr Crokes, going down to Limerick on the bus as I like to keep up to speed with their games and results. Sadly, Dr Crokes bet them on the day.

"But it's great to see how the lads have progressed to not only winning club honours, but also county honours with Galway. My younger brother's also on the Corofin senior panel. I probably am the black sheep that picked soccer over the opportunity to win All-Ireland titles with Corofin, but that's life."