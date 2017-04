Team news: Kiely names Limerick starting line-up 14 April 2017





Limerick manager John Kiely.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Limerick manager John Kiely has named his starting line-up for Sunday's Allianz HL Division 1 semi-final with Galway at the Gaelic Grounds.

Limerick (SHL v Galway): Nickie Quiad; Richie English, Richie McCarthy, Mike Casey; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Seamus Hickey; Alan Dempsey, William O Donoghue; Shane Dowling, David Dempsey, Gearoid Hegarty; Cian Lynch, Kyle Hayes, Graeme Mulcahy.

Throw in is at 2pm and can be watched live on TG4.