Team news: Tipperary XV announced
14 April 2017
Tipperary's Seamus Callanan shoots at goal against Offaly.
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.
The Tipperary hurling team has been announced ahead of their Allianz HL Division 1 semi-final clash with Wexford at Nowlan Park on Sunday.
Tipperary (NHL v Wexford): Darren Gleeson; Cathal Barrett, James Barry, Michael Cahill; Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher; Brendan Maher, Jason Forde; Dan McCormack, Niall O’Meara, Steven O’Brien; Noel McGrath, John McGrath, Seamus Callanan.
Throw in is at 4pm.