Team news: Tipperary XV announced 14 April 2017





©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Tipperary's Seamus Callanan shoots at goal against Offaly.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

The Tipperary hurling team has been announced ahead of their Allianz HL Division 1 semi-final clash with Wexford at Nowlan Park on Sunday.

Tipperary (NHL v Wexford): Darren Gleeson; Cathal Barrett, James Barry, Michael Cahill; Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher; Brendan Maher, Jason Forde; Dan McCormack, Niall O’Meara, Steven O’Brien; Noel McGrath, John McGrath, Seamus Callanan.

Throw in is at 4pm.