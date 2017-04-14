Team news: Kelly rewarded with starting berth in Tribesmen U21 XV

14 April 2017

The Galway players celebrate with the Connacht U21FC silverware.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Sean Kelly has been rewarded with a starting berth in the Galway team for tomorrow's All-Ireland U21FC semi-final against Kerry at Cusack Park, Ennis (throw-in 4.30pm).

The Moycullen clubman came on as a substitute during the early stages of the Tribesmen's 3-20 to 2-14 provincial final success over Sligo and made a telling contribution, fisting home two goals in the first half of extra-time. Kelly wins the number ten jersey at the expense of Antaine O Laoi, whom he replaced the last day, as manager Gerry Fahy decides to make three changes.

Caherlistrane's Cein D’Arcy and Mountbellew/Moylough's Eoin Finnerty, who also impressed off the bench at Markievicz Park with 0-3 and 0-1 respectively, are preferred to Colm Brennan and Colin Brady.

Galway (All-Ireland U21FC v Kerry): Ronán O Beolain; Liam Kelly, Sean Andy O Ceallaigh, Rory Greene; Kieran Molloy, Dylan McHugh, Cillian McDaid; Peter Cooke, Cein D’Arcy; Sean Kelly, Michael Daly, Paul Mannion; Robert Finnerty, Eoin Finnerty, Dessie Conneely.




