Hurling fans urged to support 'Hand on Heart' campaign 14 April 2017





Kilkenny manager Brian Cody and Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald show their support for the 'Hand on Heart' campaign. Kilkenny manager Brian Cody and Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald show their support for the 'Hand on Heart' campaign.

The Tipperary and Wexford hurlers are asking supporters attending Sunday's Allianz Hurling League semi-final in Nowlan Park to join them in placing their hands on heart during the playing of the national anthem to show their support for the 'Hand on Heart' campaign.

The campaign highlights the current lack of 24/7 cardiac care within the south-east region and is calling on the government to install a second Cath lab at the University Hospital in Waterford with the provision of 24-hour cardiac care for the region. At present the south-east is the only region in the country that does not have a 24-hour service.

The Cardiac Cath Lab at University Hospital Waterford (UHW) serves the south-east region, but only operates from Monday to Friday (9am-5pm). All other regions have 24/7 care and have access to more than one Cath lab; a permanent second Cath lab for UHW is needed to ensure the health and safety of the people of the south-east.

High-profile hurling personalities such as Austin Gleeson, Brian Cody, Michael Ryan, Davy Fitzgerald and TJ Reid are lending their support to the campaign.

Youtube credit: HEFSE