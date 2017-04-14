Dublin chairman expects Dunne to remain on board 14 April 2017





Dublin manager Paul Clarke with performance coach Bernard Dunne.

Dublin chairman Sean Shanley is confident that Bernard Dunne will remain part of Jim Gavin's backroom team.

The former WBA Super Bantamweight champion has been acting as a performance and lifestyle coach with the Dubs for the past four years, but his future involvement with them has been cast in doubt amid reports that he is set to be appointed as the new High Performance Director of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA).

In an interview with the Irish Sun, Shanley said that he doesn't expect Dunne's new role to affect his Dublin commitments: "I wouldn't think there'll be an issue. I'm sure he will still give a hand when he's available and have a chat with them."