Team news: Dubs begin defence of provincial minor title against Laois 14 April 2017





Reigning champions Dublin welcome Laois to Parnell Park for their Leinster MHC second round clash. Reigning champions Dublin welcome Laois to Parnell Park for their Leinster MHC second round clash.

Dublin will begin the defence of their Leinster MHC title against Laois at Parnell Park tomorrow (throw-in 3pm).

Now under the managerial watch of Fintan Clandillon, the Dubs claimed a first provincial crown in four years at this level last season when guided by Johnny McGuirk.

Lucan Sarsfields clubman Clandillon has assembled a whole new team with no starters from the All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Limerick eight months ago.

Dublin (Leinster MHC v Laois): Conor O'Donoghue; Andrew Dunphy, Ben McHugh, Thomas Glynn; Kevin Burke, Luke Walsh, Mark Grogan; Ben Coffey, Diarmaid O Floinn; Eoghan O'Neill, Emmet Allen, Micheal Murphy; Liam Murphy, Kevin Desmond, Sean Currie.