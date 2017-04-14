Team news: Offaly minor hurlers show four changes 14 April 2017





The Offaly team to play Kildare in the Leinster MHC second round tomorrow shows four changes from the one that lost to Laois last weekend.

Padraig Cantwell (Shamrocks), Conor Quinn (Kilcormac/Killoughey), Mark O’Brien (Carrig & Riverstown) and Joey Keenaghan (Clodiagh Gaels) replace Ryan Hogan, Kevin McDermott, Aaron Maher and Shane O’Toole.

The Faithful County fell heavily to their neighbours (2-22 to 0-14) in the opening round in Portlaoise and now bid to make amends against the Lilywhites in Newbridge (throw-in 3pm).

Offaly (Leinster MHC v Kildare): Ciaran Flynn; Luke O'Connor, Cathal O'Meara, Aidan King; Ciaran Guinan, Barry Keeley, Padraig Cantwell; David Nally, Conor Quinn; Mark O'Brien, Oisín Hickey, Conor Langton; Lochlann Kavanagh, Joey Keenaghan, Aaron Kenny.