O'Connor named in Geelong reserve squad 14 April 2017





Kerry's Mark O'Connor celebrates with the All-Ireland MFC trophy in 2015.

Kerry's Mark O'Connor is expected to feature for the Geelong reserve team in their first Victorian Football League game of the season this weekend.

He has been named among the half backs for the Cats' clash with Werribee at Torquay on Sunday. The Dingle youngster signed a professional rookie contract with the Aussie Rules outfit last year after having trials with five difficult clubs. He was one of the key figures in Kerry's 2014 and 2015 All-Ireland minor wins and now has his sights set on becoming the latest Irish success story Down Under.

Meanwhile, Laois' Zach Tuohy is set to play for the Geelong first team in their Easter Monday showdown with Hawthorn at the MCG.