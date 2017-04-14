Hurley opts for London surgery 14 April 2017





Cork football star Brian Hurley will have surgery on his ruptured hamstring in London next Tuesday.

The luckless Castlehaven forward won't play again this year after suffering his second serious hamstring injury during a club game last month. A scan subsequently showed that he had severely damaged the same hamstring that was originally torn off the bone during a Cork training session last June.

According to the Southern Star, Hurley has opted for surgery rather than hoping that the hamstring will heal naturally. The operation will be performed by consultant orthopaedic and trauma surgeon Professor Fares Haddad, who previously operated on retired Ireland rugby captain Paul O’Connell