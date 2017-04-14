Donegal draw first blood in the Big Apple 14 April 2017





Donegal's Michael Murphy and Patrick McBrearty celebrate.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Donegal's Michael Murphy and Patrick McBrearty celebrate.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Donegal were too strong for New York in last night's senior football challenge at Gaelic Park.

With Michael Murphy and Paddy McBrearty in their attack, the visitors prevailed on a 1-12 to 1-5 scoreline after leading by 1-7 to 0-2 at half-time. The sides will renew their rivalry at the same venue tomorrow at 7pm local time.

The main purpose of Donegal's trip to the Big Apple is to raise funds for the county's new training centre in Convoy. The county board hopes to begin construction on a two-storey building at the venue, which already has four pitches in operation.