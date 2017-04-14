Mullane backs Tipp to burst Wexford bubble 14 April 2017





John Mullane (centre) in the press box at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

John Mullane expects Tipperary to bring Wexford's winning streak to an end.

The Slaneysiders have yet to taste defeat under Davy Fitzgerald, but face their biggest test yet against the All-Ireland champions in Sunday's Allianz Hurling League semi-final at Nowlan Park.

"It’s a real mouth-watering game to look forward to. There’s going to be a massive crowd expected in Nowlan Park – a fantastic venue to host this game," the former Waterford star told RTE.

"Wexford under Davy (Fitzgerald) have been very good. I was at the game last day against Kilkenny and they were very impressive and there’s reasons for the Wexford supporters to be excited by this young team. But all be it, they’re coming up against the All-Ireland champions at the weekend... it’s going to be a difficult test for them."

He continued: "Tipperary are the team that everyone’s going to have to beat. Whether it’s going to be the National League or the Munster Championship or the All-Ireland.

"They’ve got what they wanted out of the League. They’ve tried out a few players week-to-week, but I think they’re going to go up another gear at the weekend. Michael Ryan will pick a strong 15 and I think it will be good enough to get them over the line by possibly three or four points."

Mullane also fancies Galway to account for Limerick in the other semi-final.

"I would keep an eye on Galway through the end of this League and the Championship. They’ve got what they wanted out of it, Division 1B was tough – who would have foreseen that Limerick would have went down to Cork and won?

"Both teams are getting another game under their belt, but if I was to pick a winner of the two teams, I think Galway will just about see off Limerick and set up a final against Tipperary," he added.