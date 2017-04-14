Slaughtneil duo's dual mandate 14 April 2017





Chrissy McKaigue and Brendan Rogers are set to play both hurling and football for Derry this summer.

The talented duo, who helped Slaughtneil to a famous Ulster club senior football and hurling double before Christmas, returned to the county football panel for the final round of their ill-fated Allianz League campaign against Fermanagh a fortnight ago, and have also linked up with the hurlers ahead of Sunday's Ulster Shield final against Tyrone and the start of their Nicky Rackard Cup campaign next weekend.

Derry hurling boss Collie McGurk is delighted to have their services, telling the Belfast Telegraph: "There has been a trend in Derry that the hurlers are the poor relations and that the hurling manager should go and ask permission for footballers to play.

"I don't feel that should be the case. I think that if fellas want to play and are on top of their game in hurling in the province, then there is no reason why they shouldn't be playing."

McKaigue and Rogers are among 13 Slaughtneil players on the Derry hurling panel at present.