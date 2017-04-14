Team news: Faithful minors name side for Easter Monday fixture 14 April 2017





©INPHO/Tom Beary. Offaly's Cian Johnson and Martin O'Connor of Wexford.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Offaly have named their team to face Wexford in the Leinster MFC preliminary round at the Bellefield GAA Complex in Enniscorthy on Monday (throw-in 3pm).

The starting fifteen for the provincial opener features players from nine different clubs - Clonbullogue, Durrow, Ballycumber, Edenderry, Bracknagh, Clara, Ferbane, Tubber and Erin Rovers are all represented.

Edenderry's Cian Farrell has the honour of captaining the side managed by Durrow clubman John Hughes who is in his first year in charge.

Offaly (Leinster MFC v Wexford): Jack McEvoy; Jack O’Brien, Luke Gavin Mangan, Eoin Dunne; Ciaran Donnelly, Edward Bennett, Adam Owens; Sean Ibbotston, Mark Newman; Sean Farrell, Conor Lynam, Billy Fogarty; Cian Johnson, Nathan Poland, Cian Farrell.