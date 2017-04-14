Corofin lose first league game in three years 14 April 2017





The Corofin team huddle before their Connacht club SFC final victory over St Brigid's at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Four days after the Dublin footballers suffered their first defeat in 36 games, another long unbeaten record came to an end in Galway last night.

Corofin came into their opening round Division 1 game against St. James' on the back of a 28-game unbeaten run in the league which stretched back three years. Since losing the 2013 league final to Milltown, they had racked up 27 wins and one draw.

But a 0-14 to 2-12 defeat to their city opponents in Corofin last night brought an end to their winning streak. Coincidentally, St. James' were also victorious over the county and provincial champions in the John Dunne Cup just eight days earlier.

Corofin were without a host of first team players including Gary Sice and Ian Burke, county senior hurler Daithi Burke and their county U21 contingent while midfielder Ronan Steede was forced off with a knee injury.