Bonner calls on supporters 14 April 2017





Donegal manager Declan Bonner celebrates.

©INPHO/Presseye/John McVitty. Donegal manager Declan Bonner celebrates.©INPHO/Presseye/John McVitty.

Declan Bonner wants Donegal supporters to be their '16th man' in tomorrow's All-Ireland U21FC semi-final against Dublin.

Donegal brought a large following to the Athletic Grounds last Monday night for their emphatic Ulster final victory over Derry, and Bonner is hoping the fans will travel in large numbers once again to Kingspan Breffni Park for the clash with the Leinster champions.

“We had great support and some of them weren’t home until one or two o’clock in the morning," the U21 boss told the Irish News.

“That support is absolutely vital and that’s an edge that we can get over Dublin, let's travel again, let's travel in huge numbers to Breffni Park next Saturday to support these guys because these guys are the future of Donegal football and they’re putting in a huge, huge effort.”