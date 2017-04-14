Mooney in fitness battle as O'Hare returns to Down fold 14 April 2017





Down's Caolan Mooney against Derry.

A knee injury is threatening Caolan Mooney's involvement in Down's Ulster SFC quarter-final against Armagh on June 4.

The former Aussie Rules recruit suffered the injury while playing for Rostrevor seven days ago and while it's not as serious as first feared, he still faces a battle to be fit for the local derby clash.

“He was scanned on Monday and the scan has come back positive – there’s no major damage done, but he will be out for a couple of weeks,” Down manager Eamonn Burns explained to the Irish News.

“He’s in a race to be ready for the Armagh game, it’s not as bad as we first feared but he’ll definitely be in a race against time.

“He had a very good league and worked hard on his fitness. He was looking forward to the preparation for the championship so it’s sort of on hold for him at the minute. We’ll do our best to get him ready and he’s very positive about the whole thing.”

Meanwhile, Donal O'Hare has returned to the panel after missing the Allianz League campaign with an ankle problem.

“Donal had a more prolonged lay-off than we anticipated,” Burns said of the prolific forward.

“He was operated on pre-Christmas on a niggly ankle injury that wasn’t going away – there was a bit of loose bone that was floating and he got that removed. His recovery was a bit prolonged, but he’s fine now and he played a number of games with Burren so we’ll be looking to push him on.

“I’m sure he’ll be competing very heavily for a place against Armagh. They all have a bit of work to do but it would be nice to have them all available for the game and I know the players will be very keen to be ready for it."