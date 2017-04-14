Leinster Rugby keeping tabs on Nash 14 April 2017





Conor Nash in action for Leinster Rugby.

Leinster Rugby are hoping that Conor Nash will return to them rather than Meath in the event of his Aussie Rules career not taking off.

The multi-talented teenager starred for Simonstown Gaels in their maiden Meath SFC success last October before taking up an offer to join AFL club Hawthron as an international rookie.

Before choosing Aussie Rules, Nash was viewed as an outstanding GAA and rugby prospect, and Leinster Academy manager Peter Smyth isn't ruling out the prospect of him returning to wear the blue jersey some day.

"Conor played underage rugby with Leinster. He was a Meath minor, won a club championship and now he's gone to Hawthorn in the AFL," Smyth said in the Irish Independent.

"I would have talked quite heavily with him and he just said, 'It's Australia, I've an opportunity to go,' and we're still in contact occasionally.

"When he came back in November we organised for him to get a 'Dexa' scan because you never know, in a couple of years if he wants to come back...

"So, there's always going to be competition for that great athlete. We're doing a huge amount, but we're constantly looking at it. There are a number of sports, we're looking at soccer and Gaelic players and then there's rugby too.

"All the time you're trying to improve your pathway and trying to make yourself as attractive as possible to that kid who has an offer to go to a Premiership club or the AFL, that you can say what we think is the reason this is the right opportunity."