Hughes aiming to break losing streak 14 April 2017





A general view of an Offaly flag.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. A general view of an Offaly flag.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Offaly minor football manager John Hughes is hoping to guide the county to a Leinster MFC first round victory for the first time in three years.

Standing in their way of achieving this goal are Wexford who the Faithful County face on Easter Monday.

If Offaly can win the game, they face a five-day turnaround as Westmeath are the opponents on Saturday week.

Hughes admitted to the Midland Tribune that it is a tall order for his young guns, many of who will be making their debuts at Enniscorthy.

“Things are going well,” said Hughes. “They are all young lads and it is all on the day. It is a tricky fixture.

“If we happen to win, we have a five-day turnaround before we play again. It makes it very awkward. We are taking it one game at a time and we are hoping to win. That is our objective but it will not be an easy one in Enniscorthy.”