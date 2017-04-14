Team news: Dubs U21s unchanged for third game running 14 April 2017





Dublin's Aaron Byrne kicks a point.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Dublin's Aaron Byrne kicks a point.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Dublin have named an unchanged team for the third game running as they prepare to face Donegal in an All-Ireland U21FC semi-final at Kingspan Breffni Park tomorrow (throw-in 2.30pm).

After claiming their 14th provincial crown at this level and fourth in succession with a 2-14 to 0-8 final victory over Offaly, manager Dessie Farrell has once again stuck with the same starting fifteen.

Top scorer on the night with 1-2, Tom Fox, and substitute Stephen Smith grabbed the goals for the Dubs against the Faithful County in Portlaoise. Na Fianna ace Aaron Byrne collected the man-of-the-match award and was yesterday named U21 Player of the Province after a string of impressive performances.

Dublin (All-Ireland U21FC v Donegal): Evan Comerford; Darren Byrne, Cillian O'Shea, Eoin Murchan; Declan Monaghan, Sean McMahon, Cian Murphy; Andy Foley, Tom Fox; Glenn O’Reilly, Aaron Byrne, Brian Howard; Chris Sallier, Con O'Callaghan, Dan O’Brien.