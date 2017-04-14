More Croker heartbreak for Cannings

14 April 2017

Galway's Joe Canning.
©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Joe Canning experienced another Croke Park defeat yesterday - this time as a mentor with one of Portumna's underage teams.

The Galway star was on the sideline as three of his nephews lined out for Portumna during Day 4 of the Go Games Provincial Day. A lovely photo in today's Irish Independent shows young Jody Canning - who was among the goals - being consoled by his famous uncle after the loss.

No doubt, he'll have better days to look forward to at GAA headquarters.

 




