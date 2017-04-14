Walsh happy with squad 14 April 2017





Galway football manager Kevin Walsh Galway ©INPHO/James Crombie Galway football manager Kevin Walsh Galway ©INPHO/James Crombie

Galway manager Kevin Walsh agrees with the sentiment that the modern game is very much a squad effort.

Walsh points to the fact that the players who came off the bench in last Sunday’s NFL Division Two final win over Kildare, certainly played their part.

Much has been made of the fact that many of the top teams are arguably finishing games with stronger teams that they started with.

And Walsh told the Connacht Tribune that having a strong squad was now an essential part of the game.

“It was a test of character and the lads didn’t lie down,” said Walsh. “Fiontan [O Curraoin] won a couple of vital balls in midfield and the boys who came on from the bench made a big difference.

“That’s the way the game has gone. Players have to empty the tank and then the lads who come on are expected to perform. It would have been a nasty one to lose after all the possession and chances. It’s important to take any silverware that is there.”