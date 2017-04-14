Fahy knows extent of task 14 April 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. The Galway U21 players pose for a team photograph.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Galway under-21 manager Gerry Fahy is under no illusion as to the task that faces his charges in Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry.

The Kingdom are favourites to advance to the final where they will face either Donegal or Dublin.

And Fahy admitted to the Connacht Tribune that his charges will have to be at their best to book their place in the decider.

“It’s a huge task. There’s no doubt about that,” stated Fahy. “At the same time, we are where we want to be.

“It’s a great opportunity for young Galway players in their development to get experience at this level of competition.

“Kerry are a good side but we always thought that last year’s Galway minor team were very close to them. If you’re looking at that, we’re not far off the mark. On the day, we can give it a right shot.”