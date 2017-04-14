Galway have league title in their sights, says Hayes 14 April 2017





©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. A general view of the Galway hurlers.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Damien Hayes reckons Galway are serious about winning the Allianz Hurling League.

The former county star, who scored 1-1 against Cork when the Tribesmen last lifted the league crown in 2010, told the Irish Sun: "I think Galway have set their sights on winning the league. It's a serious opportunity to win silverware and that would be very important for morale and confidence.

"I believe they're targeting the league for sure.

"I can never understand people who downplay the league. I have two medals and I'm honoured to say I have them. You can't just pick and choose your competitions that you're going to try to win.

"Brian Cody always said the league is the second biggest competition in the GAA calendar and that's spot on. The All-Ireland is the first and then the league."

The Portumna clubman added: "I'd hope the Galway lads are looking at it that way and I think they are because a league win by them coming into the summer would be a fair statement to make."