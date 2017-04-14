Donoghue targets league success 14 April 2017





Galway manager Micheal Donoghue.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Galway manager Micheal Donoghue.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Galway manager Micheál Donoghue is adamant that they will be going all out to reach the NHL final.

Standing in their way of a place in the final is a Limerick side that they have beaten already in the group stages.

The Shannonsiders will have home advantage, but Galway are still strong favourites to advance to the final.

And Donoghue pointed out to the Connacht Tribune that there are not many chances of lifting silverware throughout the year and every opportunity must be grasped with both hands.

“We will definitely be going for it,” said Donoghue. “There are only three cups we can lift and it would be great to get to a league final.

“There will be nothing easy about this. Limerick will be coming out strong, but it’s another competitive game ahead of the championship. Our confidence is high and the morale is good in the camp.”