O'Grady plans direct route 14 April 2017





Kilkenny's Adrian Mullen against Dublin.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Kilkenny's Adrian Mullen against Dublin.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Kilkenny minor manager Pat O’Grady is not interested in seeing his side take the back door route.

Last weekend, they got their Leinster MHC campaign off to a flier following a comfortable win over Westmeath.

However, they will face a much tougher test this weekend when the Cats meet rivals and neighbours Wexford.

And O’Grady stressed to the Kilkenny People that they want to win all their games this year.

“There is only one way to go – in through the front door if you can,” stated O’Grady. “These players are very genuine.

“We don’t know if we have what people might describe as a vintage minor team simply because it is early days working with the players.

“But the players are working well together, and they are determined to do well.”