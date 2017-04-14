Fitzmaurice: Croker win important for youngsters 14 April 2017





Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice and Dublin manager Jim Gavin shake hands.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice and Dublin manager Jim Gavin shake hands.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice has revealed that gaining that winning feeling at Croke Park was an important step for the younger members of the squad.

Much was made of all the retirees that Kerry had during the year, but their young guns stepped up to the plate last Sunday and delivered an NFL title.

For a number of the players that started against Dublin, it was a first appearance at Croke Park.

And Fitzmaurice told the Kerryman that was an important step in their progress as they plan for the year ahead.

“A lot of those lads started their first game in Croke Park. They started off playing in McGrath Cup games,” said Fitzmaurice.

“They’ve gone up then and the next step is, can you survive a division one league game? Which they did. The next step was Dublin in Tralee, can you survive there? Which they did. The next step is Dublin in Croke Park. And they survived again.”