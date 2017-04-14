Team news: Kingdom U21s make two changes 14 April 2017





Kerry Sean O'Shea celebrates with Conor Geaney.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Kerry Sean O'Shea celebrates with Conor Geaney.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Kerry must do without captain Brian Sugrue for tomorrow's All-Ireland U21FC semi-final against Galway after he was forced off injured in the Munster final win over Cork.

The Renard player dislocated his knee cap during the early stages of his side's 16-point provincial final success at Pairc Ui Rinn last month. St Michaels-Foilmore star Matthew O’Sullivan, who hit 1-1 against the Rebels, will deputise as skipper for the Kingdom.

Manager Jack O'Connor has made two changes in personnel for the clash against the Tribesmen at Cusack Park, Ennis (throw-in 4.30pm). Barry O’Sullivan (midfield) and Conor Geaney (left corner-forward) come in while their Dingle clubmate Cathal Bambury is the other player to lose out.

Kerry (All-Ireland U21FC v Galway): Shane Ryan; Tom Leo O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Brian O Beaglaoich, Andrew Barry, Gavin White; Brian O Seanachain, Barry O’Sullivan; Brandon Barrett, Sean O’Shea, Matthew Flaherty; Killian Spillane, Matthew O’Sullivan, Conor Geaney.

Subs: Eoghan O’Brien, Jack Morgan, Cathal Bambury, Cormac Coffey, Daniel O’Brien, Micheal Burns, Jordan Kiely, Roibeard O Se, Lee O’Donoghue, Mark Ryan.