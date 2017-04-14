Kerry SFC: Crokes to face Mid Kerry 14 April 2017





Dr. Crokes' Luke Quinn, Mike Milner and Johnny Buckley celebrate after winning the Kerry SFC final against Kenmare District.

All-Ireland club champions Dr Crokes will begin the defence of their Kerry county title against Mid Kerry.

The draw for the 2017 County senior football championship has thrown up some interesting contests.

A derby clash between East Kerry and Rathmore is another game that stands out in the opening round.

Last year’s beaten finalists Kenmare District will face the 2015 finalists Legion.

There is one qualifier game to be played before the first round proper as St Brendan’s take on Shannon Rangers on May 6th with the winners facing Kilcummin.

The full draw is:

East Kerry v. Rathmore

Austin Stacks v. St Kierans

West Kerry v. Feale Rangers

Killarney Legion v. Kenmare District

St Brendan’s or Shannon Rangers v. Kilcummin

Kerins O’Rahillys v. South Kerry

Kenmare v. Dingle

Dr Crokes v. Mid Kerry

The first round games will be played on the weekend of May 13th/14th.