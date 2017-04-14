O'Connor rules out skipper 14 April 2017





Kerry's Brian Sugrue is taken off due to injury.

Kerry under-21 manager Jack O’Connor has revealed that his captain Brian Sugrue will play no part in Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Galway.

Sugrue was forced off during the Munster final win over Cork with a dislocated knee cap which will keep him sidelined for a number of weeks.

O’Connor revealed to the Kerryman that aside from Sugrue, there were a few players with niggling injuries, but they should be fit for the clash at Cusack Park, Ennis.

“It looks like Brian Sugrue is out of the equation. He dislocated his knee cap, so it looks like he is gone. He is getting it checked out but it doesn’t sound great when you dislocate your knee cap. He had a similar injury last year so that is a blow to him and us,” said O’Connor.

“There is one or two other fellas who has strains and stuff so we will assess them as the week goes on. Overall, we are not too bad outside of Brian.”