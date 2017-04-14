Mulligan impresses on return 14 April 2017





Leitrim's Emlyn Mulligan.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Leitrim's Emlyn Mulligan.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Leitrim footballer Emlyn Mulligan has made an impressive return to his home club.

The Melvin Gaels forward lined out in his first competitive match for his native club since 2011 as he switch allegiance to Dublin side St Brigid’s the following year and remained there until transferring back earlier this year.

The talented forward registered 1-06 to help the Kinlough outfit to a 1-12 to 1-07 win over Glencar/Manorhamilton in a league match.

Mulligan has been one of Leitrim’s best players since making his debut in 2008, scoring 0-10 against Galway in his debut championship season.

He suffered a cruciate injury in 2009 before taking a year out from the inter-county game in 2015, playing for the Donegal club in Boston that summer.