Progress pleases Kearns

Tipperary manager Liam Kearns.

Emulating last year’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final appearance is always going to be a tough task for Tipperary, but their manager Liam Kearns believes they are heading in the right direction.

League success over Louth last Saturday means that they have already secured some silverware for the year.

Plying their trade in Division Two next year will also be beneficial to their cause, according to Kearns.

Overall, the Kerry native told the Tipperary Star that he is pleased with the progress that his charges have shown during the league campaign.

“Look, we are heading in the right direction and that is pleasing,” stated Kearns who introduced seventeen new players to his squad this year.

“It was important that we progressed things from last year. After the All-Ireland semi-final last year, people were looking to see could we go any further than that.

“So, it was important that we backed it up and I think we back it up last Saturday. But it is only preparation for the championship at the end of the day. We have got a huge game on the tenth of June against Cork or Waterford. So we hope to be a lot better then than we were for the league final.”