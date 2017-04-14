O'Donnell makes winning start 14 April 2017





Fergal O'Donnell during his reign as Roscommon manager.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Fergal O'Donnell during his reign as Roscommon manager.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Former Roscommon manager Fergal O’Donnell has made a winning return to club management as he guided Longford side Killoe Emmet Og to an opening day league win.

The defending league champions saw off the challenge of Colmcille by 1-15 to 1-11 at McGee Park.

O’Donnell left his role as Roscommon joint-manager last year following a row with Kevin McStay.



Vastly experienced coach O’Donnell guided the Roscommon minors to All-Ireland glory in 2006 and was the man in charge of the Roscommon seniors who won the Connacht Championship title in 2010.

He takes over Killoe from Declan Rowley who won the county title with his native club in 2015 as they achieved the double that season.

And O’Donnell has been tasked with the mission to wrestle the SFC title back from Mullinalaghta this year.