Kiely ready to push on 14 April 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Limerick manager John Kiely.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Despite being pleased with the NHL campaign so far, Limerick manager John Kiely has no plans to ease off anytime soon.

On Sunday, his charges will face Galway in the NHL semi-final with the winners set to meet either Tipperary or Wexford in the final.

Limerick had a good win over Cork in the quarterfinal and although they only finished third in 1B, Kiely is happy with the progress that they have made.

However, he informed the Limerick Leader that they will be going all out to reach their first NHL final since 2006.

“Yeah, we have had a good spring to be fair,” said Kiely. “There has been a consistent improvement. The attitude has been great.”

He added: “We don’t want to hold back, it’s knockout hurling, a league semi-final. It’s a big challenge for us.”