Dempsey welcomes top managers 14 April 2017





Carlow GAA Operations Manager Ronan Dempsey has stressed that anyone with an interest in GAA will benefit from their coaching conference.

The event being held in conjunction with IT Carlow will see the likes of Kilkenny manager Brian Cody and Dublin boss Jim Gavin address those present.

Others taking part in the event on Saturday (April 15th) are Kilkenny legend DJ Carey, Carlow inter-county footballer Daniel St Ledger and his hurling counterpart Marty Kavanagh.

Dempsey told the Carlow Nationalist that the event was open to all people of all GAA levels.

“Instead of aiming specifically at nursery, youth or adult coaches we are going for a catch-all. We want to appeal to all strands of the GAA,” said Dempsey.

“We are trying to make it accessible to anyone who has even the slightest interest in the GAA.”