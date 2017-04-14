Hurling previews: Model men require more magic 14 April 2017





Can Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford maintain their momentum and beat All-Ireland champions Tipperary to qualify for the Allianz HL Division 1 final for the first time since 1993?

Tipperary take on Wexford and Galway travel to Limerick in the two feature hurling clashes of the weekend. Here we preview all four games down for decision.

Sunday, April 16th

Allianz HL Division 1 semi-finals

Tipperary v Wexford, Nowlan Park, 4pm - TG4

Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford side will look to pull off another big upset this weekend when they return to Nowlan Park for a battle with the best in the business.

Tipperary’s performances this season have demonstrated that they’ve carried through their scorching form from last summer’s championship and Sunday will see them vying for a first Division 1 final berth as All-Ireland champions since 1992.

Michael Ryan’s men kept things to script two weeks ago when they ripped Offaly to shreds, with Seamus Callanan helping himself to 2-11, and while the Slayneysiders can be mightily proud of their win over Kilkenny on the same day, they will need to come up with an even better display on Sunday as well as a way to curtail the big Drom-Inch man this weekend.

Along with Division 2B winners Meath, Wexford are the only side in the country to maintain a 100 per cent in the league but they’re 7/2 outsiders here and it’s hard to envisage them keeping all of Tipp’s danger men at bay and derailing their momentum.

These two will be meeting for the first time in the league since 2011, when they played out a draw in a Division 1 encounter, and an upset at Nowlan Park would see the Model men reach their first top tier decider in 24 years.

Verdict: Tipperary

Limerick v Galway, Gaelic Grounds, 2pm - TG4

This will be the second meeting in three weeks between these two sides at Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds and it has all the makings of another intriguing contest.

Galway – 0-24 to 1-18 winners over Limerick on March 26th – are 8/11 favourites with bookmakers to repeat the trick against the Treaty men this weekend but the formbook suggests that there won’t be much to separate them.

David Burke’s superb second-half contribution for the Tribesmen was what proved the difference three Sundays ago and the home side’s defence will need to make sure that the St Thomas’ man doesn’t come up trumps for the visitors again on Sunday.

The Shannonsiders were impressive in their victory over Cork at the beginning of the month and this one could well end up turning into a shoot-out between their chief marksman Shane Dowling and the deadly Joe Canning.

A win for Micheál Donoghue’s men would see their county contesting its first Division 1 final in seven years, while victory for Limerick would usher them into this competition’s decider for the first time since 2006.

Verdict: Galway

Ulster SHC final

Armagh v Antrim, Owenbeg, 2.30pm

Antrim are gunning for their 16th title in-a-row on Sunday and if last year’s final meeting is anything to go by then Armagh face a huge task here.

There were 13 points separating the sides when all was said and done last July and the Saffrons’ form has been red-hot recently, having delivered the Division 2A title with victory over Carlow at the beginning of the month.

Orchard boss Sylvester McConnell has called for Sunday’s game in Owenbeg to be re-fixed to a later date, with his side preparing for their Nicky Rackard Cup opener against Donegal on Saturday week, while Antrim meet Carlow again in round one of the Christy Ring Cup.

This Sunday’s provincial decider remains down for decision nonetheless and it’s the Glensmen that look set to stretch their remarkable run of provincial titles.

Verdict: Antrim

Ulster SHC Shield final

Tyrone v Derry, Carrickmore, 2.30pm

Tyrone scored a big win against Fermanagh the last day but experienced Derry remain very much the fancied side for this contest in Carrickmore.

Verdict: Derry