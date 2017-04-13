Is Bernard 'Dunne' with Dubs? 13 April 2017





Bernard Dunne.

Bernard Dunne is expected to part ways with the Dublin football team and be unveiled as the new High Performance Director of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA).

The Irish Independent reports that the former WBA Super Bantamweight champion has beaten off competition from ex-Irish rugby coach Eddie O'Sullivan for the role, with his appointment set to be rubberstamped later in the month.

Dunne has been Dublin’s performance and lifestyle coach for the past four years, during which time Jim Gavin’s side has won three All-Ireland SFC titles, but is now expected to step down to lead a High Performance Unit which has brought seven of Ireland's 12 Olympic medals since the millennium.