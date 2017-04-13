Donegal's U21 victory dedicated to ill coach 13 April 2017





©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Jim McGuinness and his Donegal backroom team of Damien Diver, Donal Reid, Pat Shovelin, Paul McGonigle and Dr Charlie McManus in 2014.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Donegal U21 manager Declan Bonner dedicated Monday night's Ulster championship final victory to goalkeeping coach Pat Shovelin.

Despite undergoing treatment for cancer, the Ardara clubman was in the dug-out at the Athletic Grounds for the Tir Chonaill men’s 3-17 to 0-13 victory over Derry and hopes to travel to Kingspan Breffni Park this Saturday when they take on Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final.

After the game, Bonner stated “that was for Pat Shovelin”.

“The backroom team has been fantastic, real professional lads in there and they do a huge amount of work, but one man is special and he is Pat Shovelin,” Bonner is quoted saying by The Irish News.

“Pat is going through a difficult time at the minute but he wanted to be here and he was here this evening. That’s a huge lift for the lads and let’s hope we can get over the line for him and for the whole group next Saturday.

“That was for Pat this evening, so let’s hope we can get to an All-Ireland final.”