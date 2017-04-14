GAA on TV this weekend: four semi-finals
14 April 2017
The All-Ireland U21FC semi-finals and Allianz HL Division 1 semi-finals can all be watched live on TG4.
There are four live games this weekend – with two final places up for grabs
Friday 14 April
TG4, 8.30pm, Seó Spóirt
Dara O Cinneide and his guests look ahead at the HL and All-Ireland U21FC semi-finals.
Saturday 15 April
TG4, 2.15pm, Dublin v Donegal, All-Ireland U21FC semi-final (Throw-in 2.30pm)
TG4, 4.15pm, Galway v Kerry, All-Ireland U21FC semi-final (Throw-in 4.30pm)
Sunday 16 April
TG4, 1.30pm, Limerick v Galway, Allianz HL Division 1 semi-final (Throw-in 2pm)
TG4, 3.40pm, Tipperary v Wexford, Allianz HL Division 1 semi-final (Throw-in 4pm)
RTE2, 9.30pm, Allianz League Sunday
Highlights from the weekend’s league action.
Monday 17 April
TG4, 8.05pm, GAA 2017
A look back at the weekend GAA action.