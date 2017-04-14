GAA on TV this weekend: four semi-finals 14 April 2017





The All-Ireland U21FC semi-finals and Allianz HL Division 1 semi-finals can all be watched live on TG4.

There are four live games this weekend – with two final places up for grabs



Friday 14 April

TG4, 8.30pm, Seó Spóirt

Dara O Cinneide and his guests look ahead at the HL and All-Ireland U21FC semi-finals.



Saturday 15 April



TG4, 2.15pm, Dublin v Donegal, All-Ireland U21FC semi-final (Throw-in 2.30pm)



TG4, 4.15pm, Galway v Kerry, All-Ireland U21FC semi-final (Throw-in 4.30pm)



Sunday 16 April



TG4, 1.30pm, Limerick v Galway, Allianz HL Division 1 semi-final (Throw-in 2pm)



TG4, 3.40pm, Tipperary v Wexford, Allianz HL Division 1 semi-final (Throw-in 4pm)

RTE2, 9.30pm, Allianz League Sunday

Highlights from the weekend’s league action.



Monday 17 April

TG4, 8.05pm, GAA 2017

A look back at the weekend GAA action.