GAA on TV this weekend: four semi-finals

14 April 2017

The All-Ireland U21FC semi-finals and Allianz HL Division 1 semi-finals can all be watched live on TG4.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

There are four live games this weekend – with two final places up for grabs
 

Friday 14 April

TG4, 8.30pm, Seó Spóirt

Dara O Cinneide and his guests look ahead at the HL and All-Ireland U21FC semi-finals.
 

Saturday 15 April

TG4, 2.15pm, Dublin v Donegal, All-Ireland U21FC semi-final (Throw-in 2.30pm)

TG4, 4.15pm, Galway v Kerry, All-Ireland U21FC semi-final (Throw-in 4.30pm)
 

Sunday 16 April

TG4, 1.30pm, Limerick v Galway, Allianz HL Division 1 semi-final (Throw-in 2pm)

TG4, 3.40pm, Tipperary v Wexford, Allianz HL Division 1 semi-final (Throw-in 4pm)

RTE2, 9.30pm, Allianz League Sunday

Highlights from the weekend’s league action.
 

Monday 17 April

TG4, 8.05pm, GAA 2017

A look back at the weekend GAA action.




